Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 108,281 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 232.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.57. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

