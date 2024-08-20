Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.51. 766,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,395,687. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 503.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.97 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

