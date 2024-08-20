Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,481,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 469,142 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,878,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,935,855. The firm has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

