Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $340,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,440. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

