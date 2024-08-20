Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,804,000 after purchasing an additional 348,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.10. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

