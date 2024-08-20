Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 250 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,201,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,131,000 after buying an additional 142,741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,218,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.57 on Tuesday. 260,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,855. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

