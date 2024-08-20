Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,513 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.29. 35,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $65.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

