Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 385 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 3.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.19. The company had a trading volume of 41,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,921. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $119.48 and a 1 year high of $171.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

