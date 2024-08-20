Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 37,793 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,793 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $214.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158,169. The company has a market capitalization of $616.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

