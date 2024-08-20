Personal Assets (PNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Personal Assets Stock Performance

Personal Assets stock opened at GBX 487.49 ($6.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,750.00 and a beta of 0.19. Personal Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 457 ($5.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 492.50 ($6.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 486.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 482.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Personal Assets news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.31) per share, for a total transaction of £685.26 ($890.41). Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

About Personal Assets

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

