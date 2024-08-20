Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $5.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.19.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Shares of PLUG stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.81.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
