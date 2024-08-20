Polkadot (DOT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.66 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and $101.68 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $4.49 or 0.00007596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000079 BTC.
About Polkadot
Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,483,239,120 coins and its circulating supply is 1,483,239,119 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is forum.polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
