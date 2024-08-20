Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pool by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Pool Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pool stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $348.18. The company had a trading volume of 91,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.16. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.