Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.86.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,949 shares of company stock valued at $184,767 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 767.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.