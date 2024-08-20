POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Stake Boosted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in POSCO were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 65,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE:PKX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.61. 73,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $114.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Research analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

