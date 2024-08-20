Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Primerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $19.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Primerica Trading Up 1.3 %

PRI opened at $260.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $260.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.38.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.25.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,090. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

