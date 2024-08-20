Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Primerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $19.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
Primerica Trading Up 1.3 %
PRI opened at $260.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $260.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,090. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
