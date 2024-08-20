Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.41 and last traded at $169.41. Approximately 776,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,620,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

The stock has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 237,934 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,287,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

