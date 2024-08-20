ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $36.84

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.84, but opened at $38.08. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 915,746 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $817,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $918,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

