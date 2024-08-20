ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Trading 1.7% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $87.89. Approximately 1,494,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,305,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.40.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Dow30

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 2,562.3% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,420,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

