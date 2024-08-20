pzETH (PZETH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.15 Million

pzETH (PZETH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $51.15 million and $4.10 million worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can now be purchased for $3,032.68 or 0.05119810 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, pzETH has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000076 BTC.

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 45,225 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 43,248.50323836. The last known price of pzETH is 3,154.65464714 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $27,378.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

