QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,215,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

