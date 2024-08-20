QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $171.45 and last traded at $171.89. Approximately 1,165,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,327,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.81. The stock has a market cap of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

