Qurate Retail, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Qurate Retail has increased its dividend by an average of 58.3% per year over the last three years.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QRTEP traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $40.99. 52,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,931. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

