Raymond James Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $75.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on REG. Mizuho raised shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.83.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 582.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

