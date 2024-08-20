RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Insider Darren Jeffrey Watt Sells 2,915 Shares

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darren Jeffrey Watt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of RB Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.38. 532,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $83.61.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $141,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RB Global by 142.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,154,000 after purchasing an additional 787,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in RB Global by 1,879.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 626,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after buying an additional 594,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

