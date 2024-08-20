RCS Financial Planning LLC Makes New $520,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,817,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,841,344. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.