Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stagwell (STGW)

8/14/2024 – Stagwell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Stagwell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Stagwell had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Stagwell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Stagwell is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Stagwell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Stagwell stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. 2,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,254. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stagwell by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Stagwell by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

