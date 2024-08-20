Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Senseonics (SENS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Senseonics (NYSE: SENS):

8/20/2024 – Senseonics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Senseonics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Performance

NYSE SENS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 946,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $213.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 299.69% and a negative net margin of 335.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 85,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Senseonics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

