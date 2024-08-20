Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Senseonics (SENS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Senseonics (NYSE: SENS):
- 8/20/2024 – Senseonics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2024 – Senseonics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Senseonics Stock Performance
NYSE SENS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 946,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $213.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 299.69% and a negative net margin of 335.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
