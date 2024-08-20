Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2024 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $221.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Nexstar Media Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Nexstar Media Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Nexstar Media Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $166.76. 146,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,499. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,968.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,707.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,707.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $228,610.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock worth $1,477,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

