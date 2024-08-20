Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,731 shares of company stock worth $18,230,142. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,192.23. 372,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,245. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,074.80 and its 200 day moving average is $997.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,201.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

