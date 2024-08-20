Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). As a group, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $490,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

