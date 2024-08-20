Request (REQ) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $77.33 million and $2.06 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011241 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,277.41 or 0.99979022 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,696,343 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10077876 USD and is up 6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $3,852,137.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

