Request (REQ) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $77.94 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011189 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,442.68 or 0.99923990 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007621 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,696,343 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10077876 USD and is up 6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $3,852,137.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.