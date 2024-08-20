Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Uber Technologies (UBER)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $89.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Melius Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.31. 10,005,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,981,879. The company has a market cap of $153.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,712 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 142.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $24,232,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

