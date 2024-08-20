Reviewing Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 6.67% 4.41% 0.34% Camden National 16.01% 10.47% 0.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Camden National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $87.85 million 2.93 $13.43 million $1.64 19.27 Camden National $156.45 million 3.55 $43.38 million $3.01 12.64

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Southern First Bancshares and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.24%. Camden National has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.75%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Camden National.

Summary

Camden National beats Southern First Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Camden National

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.