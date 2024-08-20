Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ (RVPH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

