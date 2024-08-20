Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RSKD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 526,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 763,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Riskified by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $7,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.
About Riskified
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
