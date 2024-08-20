Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 1.6% Following Insider Selling

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 4,913,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 42,108,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Specifically, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Mizuho increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 149.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,117 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 31,232 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 90.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,313 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.