Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $15.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.14.

RIVN opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.09. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,869 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

