Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third Sells 135,000 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,321,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,351,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,870,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 150,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $392,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,964,000.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $2,569,597.20.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:TNGX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 566,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,096. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $13.03.
Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TNGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Tango Therapeutics
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tango Therapeutics
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.