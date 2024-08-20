Rollbit Coin (RLB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $191.66 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Rollbit Coin has a market capitalization of $191.66 million and $1.50 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,666,952,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,666,952,570.3779335. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.06604509 USD and is up 16.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,869,300.01 traded over the last 24 hours.

