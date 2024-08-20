Ronni Chalmers Buys 30,000 Shares of Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$29,760.00 ($20,108.11).

Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Ronni Chalmers acquired 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$9,960.00 ($6,729.73).

On Thursday, July 25th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 501 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$553.10 ($373.72).

On Tuesday, July 30th, Ronni Chalmers bought 19,499 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,245.51 ($13,003.73).

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Ronni Chalmers purchased 22,293 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,980.90 ($14,851.96).

On Wednesday, July 17th, Ronni Chalmers acquired 14,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$13,860.00 ($9,364.86).

On Wednesday, June 19th, Ronni Chalmers acquired 15,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,700.00 ($9,932.43).

On Thursday, June 6th, Ronni Chalmers bought 5,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$4,935.00 ($3,334.46).

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50, a current ratio of 73.59 and a quick ratio of 69.47.

Clime Capital Increases Dividend

About Clime Capital

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Clime Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

