Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) & Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Financial Survey

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) and Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Ross Acquisition Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Ross Acquisition Corp II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ross Acquisition Corp II and Moolec Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ross Acquisition Corp II N/A N/A N/A Moolec Science -150.27% -87.89% -33.26%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Ross Acquisition Corp II has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ross Acquisition Corp II and Moolec Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ross Acquisition Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Moolec Science 0 0 3 0 3.00

Moolec Science has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 497.83%. Given Moolec Science’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than Ross Acquisition Corp II.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ross Acquisition Corp II and Moolec Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ross Acquisition Corp II N/A N/A $14.87 million N/A N/A Moolec Science $5.01 million 6.80 -$51.79 million N/A N/A

Ross Acquisition Corp II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moolec Science.

Summary

Ross Acquisition Corp II beats Moolec Science on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ross Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

