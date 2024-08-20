Royal Bank of Canada Increases Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $675.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $674.00 to $675.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $607.50.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $549.88 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $550.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.