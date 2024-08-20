Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $9.45

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.65. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 518,473 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, Director Judith Gold sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 78,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $751,349.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,404 shares in the company, valued at $18,970,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith Gold sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,210 shares of company stock worth $3,815,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 828,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,872 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 10.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,329,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 130,217 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.