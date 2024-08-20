Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RUS shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

RUS stock opened at C$38.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$33.38 and a twelve month high of C$47.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Stewart Burton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

