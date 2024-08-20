Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after buying an additional 178,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,322,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after buying an additional 406,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $128.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $172.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

