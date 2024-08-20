Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BP by 12.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. 7,029,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,472,937. The company has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.56%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

