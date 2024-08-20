Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 997,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,484,000 after acquiring an additional 978,780 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.3 %

CMG traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.94. 12,537,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,204,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

