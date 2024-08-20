Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

NYSE:IQV traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

